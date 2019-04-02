Hyderabad police confiscate ₹24 lakh from private bus bound for Raptadu

ANANTAPUR

02 April 2019 16:48 IST

The YSR Congress leaders in Anantapur have alleged that the cash was meant to be distributed in Raptadu constituency

The Hyderabad police on April 1 night confiscated ₹24 lakh in cash from a person identified as Santosh Reddy, allegedly an aide of Raptadu Mandal President Daggupati Prasad.

Hyderabad police as part of its regular intensive checking during electioneering, was checking a private bus bound for Raptadu in Anantapur district at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad and found the cash.

Police took Mr. Santosh Reddy into custody and are investigating the source and purpose of such a huge quantum of cash being taken in a bus. The YSR Congress leaders in Anantapur have alleged that the cash was meant to be distributed in Raptadu constituency as the Raptadu MP was a close aide of Raptadu TDP candidate Paritala Sriram.

There has been animosity between the YSR Congress Party candidate Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy and Mr. Sriram for the past one week during the election campaign. Minister Paritala Sunitha had personally visited the Superintendent of Police GVG Ashok Kumar’s office a couple of days ago and complained about intimidation tactics being used by the YSRCP candidate and his followers by carrying sticks in their jeep.

In a tit-for-tat, Mr. Prakash Reddy himself met the Superintendent of Police a day later and complained about the TDP leaders and workers not allowing them to campaign in Ramagiri mandal of Anantapur district by blocking their vehicles.

District Police says it has taken utmost care in ensuring free and fair polls in the constituency and has deployed State police personnel to ensure all political rallies were free of any violence keeping in view the factionalism that once prevailed in this district at several places.