GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

HC orders 1+1 security to Pulivarthi Nani and his family

The police had previously given him 2+2 security cover as per HC directions but removed it later arbitrarily which jeopardised his safety, his advocate argued

April 29, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated April 30, 2024 07:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Pulivarthi Nani during a campaign. File photo

Pulivarthi Nani during a campaign. File photo

Justice K. Sreenivasa Reddy of the AP High Court (HC) on Monday directed the police to immediately provide 1+1 security to Pulivarthi Venkata Maniprasad (Nani), the NDA alliance candidate for the Chandragiri Assembly constituency. 

Mr. Nani’s grievance was that he faced a threat to his life from his enemies in the constituency, because of which he was unable to conduct meetings and mobilise the general public for his election campaign. 

The judge also ordered that 1+1 security be provided to Mr. Nani’s family in view of the threat perception. 

Advocate P.V.G. Umesh Chandra argued that the police had previously given 2+2 security cover to his client (Mr. Nani) as per the HC directions but removed it later arbitrarily, which jeopardised his safety. 

He pointed out that appeals to provide 2+2 security in compliance with the court order were ignored.

Justice Sreenivasa Reddy observed that adequate security ought to be provided to the petitioner in view of the threat faced by him, more so because he was contesting the elections. 

Accordingly, he ordered that the police should take necessary action. The petition was filed by advocate P. Raman. The matter has been posted after summer vacation for further hearing.  

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.