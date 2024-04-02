Have started feeling at home in Pithapuram, Pawan Kalyan tells voters

April 02, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated April 03, 2024 09:13 am IST - UPPADA

UPPADA

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said that he has started feeling at home in Pithapuram during a brief interaction with women of the Assembly constituency.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan postponed a scheduled meeting with the women, citing that district authorities did not grant him permission for the meeting. He is expected to meet the women at an exclusive meeting within a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan kick-started his field-level election campaign after offering prayers at Basheer Bibi Aulia Dargah at Ponnada village in U. Kothapalli mandal of Kakinada district. He completed an election campaign in U. Kothapalli and Pithapuram Rural mandals.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan spent the day with fisherfolk of Uppada, auto-rickshaw drivers, women and fishermen. The rally witnessed a large turnout, with many eagerly waiting to interact with the JSP chief.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that he would soon announce a road map for the development of Pithapuram Assembly segment. JSP Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate Tangella Udaya Srinivas and other leaders accompanied Mr. Pawan Kalyan in the rally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.