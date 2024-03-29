Gudivada Amarnath kickstarts his election campaign in Gajuwaka

March 29, 2024 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

IT Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Gajuwaka Assembly constituency candidate, Gudivada Amarnath, started his election campaign in the constituency here on Thursday. He was accompanied by a large number of supporters, YSRCP cadre and sitting MLA T. Nagi Reddy.

The Minister began his campaign from BC Colony (Ward No. 65) after offering prayers in a temple. He went from door to door greeting locals and requesting them to vote for the YSRCP in the coming elections. He also enquired about their well-being, and whether they were receiving the benefits of government welfare schemes properly.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Amarnath said that it was his honour to represent the YSRCP from Gajuwaka Assembly constituency. “All sections of people have been receiving the benefits of welfare schemes from the State government, and they have been witness to the development in the region in the last five years. The public response is very strong, and people are ready to vote for the YSRCP and want to make Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister for the second time,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Amarnath has so far organised meetings with the cadre and representatives of various communities, and met former public representatives seeking their support. It may be remembered that Mr. Amarnath won as MLA from Anakapalle in the 2019 elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.