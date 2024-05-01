Godavari region needs new leadership to replace existing leaders, says Pawan Kalyan

May 01, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated May 02, 2024 07:41 am IST - MANDAPETA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) supremo K. Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday stated that the Godavari region needs new leadership to replace the existing political leaders. Mr. Pawan Kalyan, accompanied by Amalapuram Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha constituency contestant G.M. Harish Balayogi on Wednesday, took out an election rally in Mandapeta town in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Addressing the gathering after the rally, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “Local leaders MLC Thota Trimurthulu and Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandrabose were once rivals who united for their political needs and mileage. People should observe how these political leaders are transforming themselves for their political needs and elect the new leadership. The entire Godavari region needs a new leadership.”

Wishing May Day greetings to the farmers of Konaseema region, Mr. Pawan has given a call to declare a political holiday for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the lines of a ‘crop holiday’. In recent years, the Konaseema farmers declared a crop holiday, protesting over lack of marketing facilities and poor access to irrigation water.

Exploitation of community name

Referring to the acquisition of Draksharamam temple land for the construction of Kapu Kalyana Mandapam by Thota Trimurthulu, Mr. Pawan said, “Two decades ago, Mr. Trimurthulu gathered a piece of temple land for Kapu Kalyana Mandapam, which has not been built till date. This is a classic example of how the present political leaders are exploiting the name of the community for their benefit.”

On the rift between Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila, Mr. Pawan said, “The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is known for dividing families, while the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is known for uniting leaders and communities.”

