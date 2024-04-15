ADVERTISEMENT

Give NDA allies ‘a chance to rule’, says Pawan 

April 15, 2024 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The JSP leader observed that he endured defeats and insults for over a decade, and therefore deserved to be given the mandate at least now.

V Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan during an election at Tenali in Guntur on Sunday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan made a fervent appeal to the electorate to give the JSP-TDP-BJP alliance “a chance to rule,” by promising to deliver their best.

He observed that he endured defeats and insults for over a decade, and therefore deserved to be given the mandate at least now.

“You (the people) will realise the difference between us and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which ruined the State and thrived on deception and dramas like the latest incident of ‘stone pelting’ at its president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he asserted.

Further he said, “Whenever elections come, something happens to him (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy). The last time it was Kodi - Kathi attack and now it is the turn of stone pelting. Who will believe these stories,” he wondered.

Addressing a public meeting at Tenali as part of the Varahi Yatra on Sunday, Mr. Kalyan, flanked by JSP Tenali MLA candidate Nadendla Manohar and TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha seat Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, exuded confidence that the people would consider YSRCP a good riddance upon its defeat.

He questioned what the CM’s ‘Z’ category security personnel were doing as the attack happened and that, going by the “dramas that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is known for, his injury could as well be self-inflicted.”

Another drama enacted was around Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, and it was so outrageous that the CBI could not apprehend the suspects even as the slain former MP’s daughter Suneetha and the CM’s own sister Sharmila cried foul about the gruesome murder.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s actions amounted to killing democracy itself, which makes it imperative that he should be dislodged from power in right earnest,” Mr. Kalyan stated.

The JSP chief went on to say that the Constitution gave people the right to pull down despotic regimes like the one headed by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and that it was common knowledge how the YSRCP looted the State while sermonising them.

The five-year YSRCP rule was marked by broken promises and atrocities and attacks on whoever dared to speak against the CM and his government. It (YSRCP) should, therefore, be punished for its follies, Mr. Kalyan exhorted the public.

