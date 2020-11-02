Four TN woodcutters burnt alive near Kadapa as vehicles catch fire

KADAPA

02 November 2020 10:44 IST

Four people were burnt alive when the SUV in which they were travelling rammed into a tipper near the Kadapa airport early on Monday.

The incident happened at around 3 am on the Kadapa-Tadipatri highway between Goturu and Tholla Gangannapalle villages of Valluru mandal.

The SUV was reportedly involved in illegal ferrying of felled redsanders logs and the four persons believed to be woodcutters from Tamil Nadu.

Fire engulfed the vehicle as soon as it hit the diesel tank of the tipper moving in front of it, in which the inmates were charred to death.

The fire was aggravated when another vehicle collided with the SUV from behind. The third vehicle, in which three passengers reportedly sustained injuries, was also believed to be accompanying as an escort in the smuggling operation.

Of the three injured who were rushed to Rajiv Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Kadapa, for treatment, two have been merely identified as Muni and Murthy, who speak Tamil.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which brought the situation under control. Police rushed to the spot and have launched a probe to identify the bodies.