Festive atmosphere in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli as candidates file nominations amid fanfare

April 18, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated April 19, 2024 08:42 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM/ANAKAPALLI

Viskahapatnam and Anakapalli districts witnessed a festival-like atmosphere as the filing of nominations for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections began on April 18 (Thursday). The thoroughfares, which are already abuzz with roadshows, rallies and campaign trails, got busier as candidates arrived for filing their nominations amid huge fanfare.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for Bheemunipatnam Assembly constituency and Jana Sena Party (JSP) nominee for Yelamanchili Assembly seat Sundarapu Vijaya Kumar were among the prominent leaders who filed their nominations on Thursday.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, along with hundreds of supporters and activists from the TDP, JSP and BJP, arrived at the RDO office at Bheemunipatnam in a rally before submitting his nomination papers there. The rally that began at the TDP camp office had Kolatam by women, horses and dhol players performing along the route. TDP candidate for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat M. Sribharat, TDP Bheemunipatnam in-charge K. Raja Babu, JSP Bheemunipatnam in-charge Panchakarla Sandeep accompanied Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Srinivasa Rao promised to develop Bheemunipatnam as a model constituency. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said he would constitute a ‘Bheemunipatnam Development Forum’ and prepare a special manifesto for the constituency after holding talks with the alliance partners. “Local issues will be given priority in the special manifesto. A satellite township will be created in the constituency,” he said, adding that he would also strive for the fulfilment of the promises made in the joint manifesto of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance.

He also promised development of infrasturture in the constituency.

“During my campaign, I found that the development which the constituency is boasting of was done during the TDP’s tenure between 2014 and 2019. The YSRCP government has only laid foundation stones in the name of development here in the last five years,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao, claiming that the people are ready to give a send-off to the YSRCP in the elections.

Meanwhile, JSP candidate Sundarapu Vijaya Kumar filed his nominations. Accompanied by hundreds of supporters, cadres of the JSP, TDP and BJP, he took part in rally that began at the JSP office at Venkatapuram and culminated at the MRO office at Yelamanchili. Carrying the JSP, TDP and BJP flags, the cadres arrived in cars, two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and tractors. Mr. Vijaya Kumar offered prayers in a temple at Kotturu on the way.

BJP candidate for Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat C.M. Ramesh accompanied Mr. Vijaya Kumar during the rally. He appealed to the people to support the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance in the elections. TDP Anakapalli district president Buddha Naga Jagadeesh and others were also present.