Favourable wind blowing,says Pothina Mahesh

‘Support of Left parties could be a game-changer in Vijayawada West’

Gollapalem Gattu Road in Kothapeta which is usually busy in the evenings with vehicular movement turned into a most happening place by dusk on Tuesday with men and women of all parties hustling about in the lanes and bylanes of the area, campaigning for the candidates.

One of the groups that bear flags of multiple colours — white, red and blue— was led by Jana Sena Party (JSP) candidate of Vijayawada West constituency, Pothina Venkata Mahesh, a known face in the city.

Mr. Mahesh, a businessman and an M.Phil graduate from Madurai Kamaraju University, has been the general secretary of the SBC Welfare Association and his association with JSP remained unclear until its chief Pawan Kalyan asked him to lead the party’s fight for the victims of the AgriGold scam. Finally, he was given the ticket even as one of JSP’s allies, the Communist Party of India tried best for the same under the seat-sharing agreement. Elated by the opportunity given, Mr. Mahesh is trying his best to understand the constituency and the problems of the public and solve the issues.

Unique geography

“The west constituency has a unique geography and demography. About 70% of the people in the constituency reside in hillslope areas and it has people of various communities and religions in large numbers. A lot of problems haunt the people, particularly those living on the hill-slopes,” Mr. Mahesh says. “One major problem is lack of registration for houses. People have been asking rights for the renaming of their properties. In addition, construction of retaining walls, proper drinking water supply and sanitation are among the long-pending demands,” he says.

Mr. Mahesh has plans to develop the constituency in all aspects. “I shall take up the issues of house pattas, construction of sports stadium, completion of tourism projects, ropeway, free WiFi on the thoroughfares, CCTV for the safety of women and welfare of poor Muslims, SC, ST and BC communities who are in large numbers here,” he says.

Mayawati factor

After weeks of campaigning and observing the pulse of the public, Mr. Mahesh is confident. “I am sure of winning the election with a majority of about 25,000 to 30,000 votes,” says Mr. Mahesh hoping that the following for the Left parties will benefit him. The success of the Left parties in the 37th division of the West constituency in 2014 municipal elections holds the fact that support for them is still alive in the city which was once a citadel of the communists.

“Also, we have the support of BSP and the visit of its chief Mayawati will give us the impetus needed for success,” Mr. Mahesh says.

Mr. Mahesh has four pending criminal cases, mostly related to dharnas, against him.