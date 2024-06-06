GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

EVM damage case: High Court extends bail granted to YSRCP leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy by a week

Accused of vandalising an EVM at a polling station while elections were in progress on May 13, Ramakrishna Reddy has been staying put at his residence in Narasaraopet in Palnadu district ever since the High Court granted him interim protection from arrest and imposed certain restrictions on his movements

Updated - June 06, 2024 11:47 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 03:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. File

Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

 

The bail granted by the Andhra Pradesh High Court ahead of counting of votes (June 4) to then YSRCP legislator from Macherla and contestant from the same constituency Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy has been extended by a week, beginning June 6, sources in the Police Department have said, adding that the case would be heard next week.

The bail granted by the High Court was to expire on June 6.

The YSRCP leader had been charged with destroying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling station in Macherla constituency while polling was under way on May 13. He was confined to home at Narasaraopet in Palnadu district till the completion of the counting process as per the conditions of the bail order issued by the High Court court.

A video clip, purportedly of Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy breaking the EVM, had gone viral in the social media.

Andhra Pradesh Election results 2024: With 135 seats in kitty, Chandrababu Naidu set to become CM for the fourth time

Later, the police filed several criminal cases against him for his alleged role in poll-related violence. They tried in vain to arrest him for his act of breaking the EMV at polling station number 202.

In fact, the police had placed Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy under house arrest even before filing FIRs against him, but he allegedly managed to abscond.

Amidst high drama for a couple of days, he had approached the High Court and obtained conditional interim bail until the completion of counting and announcement of results.

Following the High Court bail, a TDP activist who was attacked and injured allegedly at the behest of Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy approached the Supreme Court seeking justice. The apex court, while expressing shock over the accused breaking an EVM, questioned the High Court’s order too. The Supreme Court directed Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy not to enter the counting centre and instructed the police to act promptly in the case.

New regime in Andhra Pradesh: Political circles discuss cases pending against Jagan, Chandrababu Naidu

When the video clip went viral, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had taken it seriously and instructed the Director General of Police and the State Chief Secretary to take stringent action against the accused.

Considering the other poll-related violence in the three districts of Palnadu, Tirupati and Annamayya seriously, the ECI had ordered constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and sought a detailed status report and action taken report pertaining to all the 33 major incidents of violence, including the one involved by Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

As the bail was set to end on June 6, the police tightened security at the house where Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy had been staying put in Narasaraopet.

