EVM damage case: A.P. High Court grants interim protection to Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy till June 5

Updated - May 24, 2024 07:46 am IST

Published - May 23, 2024 11:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The court restrains the police from taking any coercive action against the MLA till the above date, and posts the matter for further hearing to June 6

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy allegedly destroyed an EVM on polling day on May 13. Photo from a video grab. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 23 (Thursday) granted interim protection to Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy from arrest till June 5.

The court was hearing an anticipatory bail petition filed by Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy in the case related to destruction of an EVM by him at a polling booth in Macherla constituency on May 13.

The alleged offence attracted charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

While hearing the bail plea, the court restrained the police from taking any coercive action against the MLA till the above date, and posted the matter for further hearing to June 6.

It may be noted that the Election Commission of India had taken a serious note of the MLA’s act of vandalism.

The police had launched a manhunt for Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, but could not trace him till May 23 night.

