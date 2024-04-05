Will unseat brother Jagan, end murder politics, vows Sharmila

April 05, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated April 06, 2024 10:01 am IST - KADAPA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy has announced that she entered the poll fray to defeat ‘‘the murderers’‘ of her paternal uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy and thwart their attempts to secure an entry into the parliament.

Participating in a ‘Bus Yatra’ in the Badvel Assembly constituency on April 5 (Friday) to formally signal the launch of her election campaign for the prestigious Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, she said she was determined to unseat her own brother and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to rid the State of murder politics.

Narrating the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case details, Ms. Sharmila minced no words in taking the name of Member of Parliament and her cousin Y.S. Avinash Reddy, accusing him of a role in the murder. She accused Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy of misusing power to shield the accused and helping them to go scot-free, in spite of the evidences pointing to their role.

Taking her father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s name several times, she claimed to be ‘Rajanna bidda’ (Rajasekhara Reddy’s daughter) to strike a chord with the voters. She wondered if YSR would have allowed the brutal murder of his younger brother to have happened, had he been alive. “While YSR always used the power given by you to do good deeds for the public, Mr. Jagan misused the same power to protect the accused in the murder case,” she said.

Suneetha flays Jagan

Sharmila’s cousin and the slain MP’s daughter Suneetha Narreddy recalled that her father had earned the admiration of one and all, in spite of the ideological differences he had spanning the political spectrum. “How could anyone kill him so brutally? It is horrifying to even recall the way he was murdered,” she lamented.

In the same vein, she accused Mr. Jagan of taking a hostile gesture in giving the party ticket to the same accused person, in spite of evidences pointing to his ‘involvement’ in the murder case. “Mr. Jagan has gone to the extent of keeping his own sister away from the political sphere, which the late YSR would not have allowed, had he been alive,” she added.

Ms. Sharmila formally invited former Minister and YSRCP leader Killi Kruparani into the party fold by draping the party shawl.

