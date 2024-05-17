ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure law & order and adequate security at strongrooms where EVMs are kept, TDP urges A.P. Chief Electoral Officer

Updated - May 18, 2024 07:53 am IST

Published - May 17, 2024 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Attack on TDP leader in Tirupati, ‘gala night’ organised by YSRCP close to the strongroom at Acharya Nagarjuna University, and opening of strongrooms in Vizianagaram with information only to the ruling party leaders are proof of the volatile situation, says Devineni Umamaheswara Rao in letter to Mukesh Kumar Meena

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Senior TDP leader and former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, requesting him to direct all the District Election Officers / Returning Officers to identify the sensitive constituencies and get additional forces deployed there keeping in view the likelihood of political violence that pose a risk to the lives and property of citizens and political activists on the counting day and thereafter.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also wanted that special attention be bestowed on the safety of strongrooms where the EVMs were kept, without giving scope for any deviation from the SOPs.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao stated that he was placing on record the apprehensions about the security at the strongrooms by citing the attacks like the one on TDP candidate Pulivarthi Venkata Maniprasad (Nani) on the premises of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visva Vidyalayam in Tirupati, a “gala night” organised by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) close to the strongroom at Acharya Nagarjuna University and the opening of the strongrooms in Vizianagaram with information only to the YSRCP leaders as proofs of the volatile law and order situation.

The ECI should, therefore, take necessary steps to maintain law and order, with due focus on the safety of strongrooms in view of the prevailing lawlessness, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao appealed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US