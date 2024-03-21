GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ensure advisers followed poll code, Chief Electoral Officer in Andhra Pradesh urged

Many advisers were allegedly indulging in political discourse which was basically against the norms of good governance. 

March 21, 2024 03:58 am | Updated 12:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Workers removing banners of political leaders from huge hoardings after the Model Code of Conduct was enforced following the announcement of the general election schedule in Visakhapatnam.

Workers removing banners of political leaders from huge hoardings after the Model Code of Conduct was enforced following the announcement of the general election schedule in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Citizens for Democracy (CfD) secretary N. Ramesh Kumar urged Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena to strictly enforce the Model Code of Code (MCC) vis-a-vis government advisers. 

In a press release, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said the State had 45 advisers, of whom 13 enjoyed Cabinet status. As an adviser was appointed on the day elections were announced, the CEO should inquire whether it amounted to violating the MCC, he said.

Many advisers were allegedly indulging in political discourse which was basically against the norms of good governance.  The ECI could remove them from office for breaching MCC, by invoking the plenary powers vested with it, Mr, Ramesh said.

Even Ministers were bound by MCC and hence they can’t indulge in political activity with government infrastructure.   

The Chief Secretary had recently  issued a memo restraining volunteers, whose salary was a measly ₹5,000 per month compared to the advisers’  ₹2.50 lakh plus other emoluments, from indulging in political activity. 

Principles of equity and natural justice have to, therefore, be applied to the advisors without any exception, lest a wrong signal should be sent that influential persons were beyond the rule of law, he added.

