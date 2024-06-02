GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Eluru Range Special Officer inspects counting centre at Adikavi Nannaya University

Updated - June 03, 2024 12:09 am IST

Published - June 02, 2024 07:53 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Barbed wire fencing and barricades erected as special security forces guarding the strongroom set up on the Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam,.

Barbed wire fencing and barricades erected as special security forces guarding the strongroom set up on the Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam,. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Eluru Range Special Officer and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB-Sand and Liquor) Commissioner M. Ravi Prakash on Sunday inspected the counting centre at Adikavi Nannaya University campus in East Godavari district. East Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Jagadeesh has appraised Mr. Ravi Prakash on the security measures at the counting centre. 

“A three-tier security system has been placed at the counting centre, which is being monitored through 152 CCTVs round the clock,” said SP Mr. Jagadeesh. Mr. Ravi Prakash has also reviewed the deployment of security personnel in the sensitive villages.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.