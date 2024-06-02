Eluru Range Special Officer inspects counting centre at Adikavi Nannaya University

Eluru Range Special Officer and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB-Sand and Liquor) Commissioner M. Ravi Prakash on Sunday inspected the counting centre at Adikavi Nannaya University campus in East Godavari district. East Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Jagadeesh has appraised Mr. Ravi Prakash on the security measures at the counting centre.

“A three-tier security system has been placed at the counting centre, which is being monitored through 152 CCTVs round the clock,” said SP Mr. Jagadeesh. Mr. Ravi Prakash has also reviewed the deployment of security personnel in the sensitive villages.