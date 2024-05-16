ADVERTISEMENT

Election Commission summons Andhra chief secretary, DGP over post-poll violence

Updated - May 16, 2024 07:16 am IST

Published - May 16, 2024 07:13 am IST - NEW DELHI

The top State officials have been asked to appear at the commission’s headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday to explain the administration’s inability to contain the incidents

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Election Commission of India office in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Election Commission has summoned Andhra Pradesh’s chief secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) to personally explain on Thursday the administration’s failure to contain incidents of post-poll violence in the State.

The top Andhra Pradesh officials have been asked to appear at the commission’s headquarters in the national capital, EC sources said on Wednesday.

They will also be asked about pre-emptive steps being taken to avoid any such incidents in the future, the sources added.

MCC still in place

Reminding the State government that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the general election is still in force, the poll body also asked the chief secretary and the State police chief to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

“The Commission has repeatedly emphasised that there is no place for violence in a democracy and since the announcement of Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been personally monitoring the election space to ensure peaceful and violence-free conduct of polls,” a senior official said.

Post-poll violence was reported in parts of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday where Lok Sabha and Assembly polls were held together on Monday. There were reports of supporters of the ruling YSR Congress Party and those from the Telugu Desam Party clashing with each other.

Violence was also reported during polling on the day. There were reports of damaged Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and petrol bombs being thrown. Orders banning large gatherings have been announced in Palnadu, Tadipatri, and Chandragiri in the State.

The leaders of the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP have blamed each other for the incidents.

