Efforts on to trace all those involved in poll-related violence in Andhra Pradesh, says DGP

Of about 4,668 people found to be involved, a few have been arrested, history-sheets opened against 85, and notices issued to a few others, says Harish Kumar Gupta

Updated - May 22, 2024 07:58 am IST

Published - May 21, 2024 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta.

The police have identified the involvement of about 4,668 people in various poll-related violence witnessed in Palnadu, Anantapur, Tirupati, Chittoor, Nandyal, Guntur and other districts in the State from May 12 to 14.

“The investigation officers have arrested a few accused. Notices have been issued to a few others under Section 41-A CrPC. Efforts are on to trace the whereabout of the remaining accused involved in the violent incidents on March 12 (pre-poll day), March 13, and post-poll period (i.e. on March 14),” Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta said in a release on May 21 (Tuesday).

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Vineet Brijlal, I-G, SIB, had earlier observed that cases on violent incidents were not filed with appropriate sections, and that many accused were at large. It had also directed the investigation officers to file memos in the courts concerned for adding appropriate sections to the cases, and speed up the investigation.

In the light of these observations, Mr. Harish Kumar Gupta had directed the officers concerned in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati districts to coordinate with the SIT personnel, collect digital evidence such as videographs, CCTV camera footages and call data of the accused, and take necessary action.

Meanwhile, the police had, in the last three days, undertaken cordon-and-search operations in 301 sensitive areas, and seized 1,104 vehicles that did not have documents in the State. “The police have also seized huge quantity of Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL), Duty Paid Liquor (DPL) and ID liquor during the raids,” the DGP said in the release.

History-sheets were opened against 85 accused involved in violence during and after polling. Stringent measures such as invoking PD Act and extern a few accused were under consideration.

“People are requested to inform the police by dialling ‘112’ or ‘100’ if they notice any strangers, or anti-social elements,” the DGP said.

