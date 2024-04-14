ECI orders probe into alleged attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy

April 14, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - GUNTUR

After the issue of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy getting injured came to the notice of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 13, Mukesh Kumar Meena, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) was told to send a detailed report on the incident, and the persons responsible for the attack.

Mr. Meena told The Hindu on Sunday that, “As per the directions of the ECI, I had spoken to the Vijayawada Commissioner of Police in the night and asked him to send a report on the incident in a day and to try to identify the miscreants as soon as possible.”

Some unidentified miscreants pelted stones on Chief Minister Jagan Reddy during his ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra and road show in Vijayawada between 8 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, as part of his campaign for the ensuing general elections.

