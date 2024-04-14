ADVERTISEMENT

ECI orders probe into alleged attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy

April 14, 2024 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - GUNTUR

Some unidentified miscreants pelted stones on Chief Minister Jagan Reddy during his ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra and road show in Vijayawada

Sambasiva Rao M.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gets an injury on his left eye after a stone throwing incident during his Bus Siddam Yatra In Vijayawada, on April 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

After the issue of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy getting injured came to the notice of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 13, Mukesh Kumar Meena, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) was told to send a detailed report on the incident, and the persons responsible for the attack.

Mr. Meena told The Hindu on Sunday that, “As per the directions of the ECI, I had spoken to the Vijayawada Commissioner of Police in the night and asked him to send a report on the incident in a day and to try to identify the miscreants as soon as possible.”

Some unidentified miscreants pelted stones on Chief Minister Jagan Reddy during his ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra and road show in Vijayawada between 8 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, as part of his campaign for the ensuing general elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US