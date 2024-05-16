ECI not being impartial in handling political violence: Sajjala

ADVERTISEMENT

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is not functioning impartially. The Commission is playing a spectator role even though anti social elements are indulged in attacks and political violence, he alleged.

Addressing a press conference at party office at Tadepalli, near here, on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was attacking poor and downtrodden people with political vengeance. The TDP workers unleashed violence during the polling. The police on duty did not respond to bring the violence under control. The TDP wanted that the polling should not be conducted in a peaceful manner. The TDP had a wicked plans to stall the positive vote for the YSRCP, he alleged. The incidents at Macherla, Tirupati, Tadipatri, and Palnadu were in that direction, he claimed.

As many as 29 officials were transferred, of which 25 were police officers. The ECI transferred the officials without enquiring as the TDP combine demanded their transfer, he alleged. “How can the law and order be under control if the DGP is transferred? Attacks and poll violence took place at all places regarding which BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari lodged a complaint,” he said.

The alliance parties suggested to the ECI on who should be appointed. The police officials had no idea of local conditions. Violence occurred at all the places where the police officials were transferred, he alleged, adding that violence was likely to take place at the time of counting as well.

