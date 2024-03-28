ADVERTISEMENT

ECI appoints three special observers for Andhra Pradesh

March 28, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated March 29, 2024 11:09 am IST - GUNTUR

They will monitor implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in the State, says Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed three special observers for Andhra Pradesh on March 28 (Thursday).

Retired IAS officer Ram Mohan Mishra, retired IPS officer Deepak Mishra and retired IRS officer Neena Nigam were appointed Special General Observer, Special Police Observer, and Special Expenditure Observer respectively, State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said in a press release.

These observers would be coming to the State next week to monitor implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, Mr. Meena said.

