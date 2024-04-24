ADVERTISEMENT

EC transfers 2 IPS officers

April 24, 2024 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered transfer of Director-General (Intelligence) P. Sitaramanjaneyulu and NTR Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata with immediate effect.

The ECI has directed the two officers to hand over the charge to their next officers. The Commission has asked the government not to allocate election-related duties to the two IPS officers. The poll panel has directed the government to send the names of panel of officers for appointment of DG Intelligence and NTR Commissionerer by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US