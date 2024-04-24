EC transfers 2 IPS officers

April 24, 2024 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered transfer of Director-General (Intelligence) P. Sitaramanjaneyulu and NTR Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata with immediate effect.

The ECI has directed the two officers to hand over the charge to their next officers. The Commission has asked the government not to allocate election-related duties to the two IPS officers. The poll panel has directed the government to send the names of panel of officers for appointment of DG Intelligence and NTR Commissionerer by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.