EC orders postponement of govt.’s e-Office application

The Election Commission of India on Friday ordered that the proposed upgrading of the State government’s e-Office application be postponed in pursuance of a letter written to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on May 16. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena issued a communication to that effect to a team of National Informatics Centre.

In his letter to Mr. Abdul Nazeer with copies marked to the ECI and CEO among others, Mr. Naidu sought the protection ofall government files and records (from May 30, 2019 till date) in physical or digital form by taking necessary surveillance measures at the Secretariat and offices of all Heads of Departments keeping in view the possibility of deliberate deletion of important files and documents relating to the government decisions under the guise of the said upgrading of e-Office to version 7.X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.