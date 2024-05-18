GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

EC orders postponement of govt.’s e-Office application

Published - May 18, 2024 05:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India on Friday ordered that the proposed upgrading of the State government’s e-Office application be postponed in pursuance of a letter written to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on May 16. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena issued a communication to that effect to a team of National Informatics Centre.

In his letter to Mr. Abdul Nazeer with copies marked to the ECI and CEO among others, Mr. Naidu sought the protection ofall government files and records (from May 30, 2019 till date) in physical or digital form by taking  necessary surveillance measures at the Secretariat and offices of all Heads of Departments keeping in view the possibility of deliberate deletion of important files and documents relating to the government decisions under the guise of the said upgrading of e-Office to version 7.X.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.