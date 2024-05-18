EC orders postponement of govt.’s e-Office application

The Election Commission of India on Friday ordered that the proposed upgrading of the State government’s e-Office application be postponed in pursuance of a letter written to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on May 16. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena issued a communication to that effect to a team of National Informatics Centre.

In his letter to Mr. Abdul Nazeer with copies marked to the ECI and CEO among others, Mr. Naidu sought the protection ofall government files and records (from May 30, 2019 till date) in physical or digital form by taking necessary surveillance measures at the Secretariat and offices of all Heads of Departments keeping in view the possibility of deliberate deletion of important files and documents relating to the government decisions under the guise of the said upgrading of e-Office to version 7.X.