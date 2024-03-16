Discontentment brewing in BJP over alliance with TDP

March 16, 2024 03:31 am | Updated 03:32 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) appears to have not gone down well with the BJP cadres in Andhra Pradesh. They have openly expressed their resentment against tying up with the TDP in the party fora, and are hoping that their views will be considered.

Rumblings had started the moment reports emerged that the BJP was inclined to forge an alliance with the TDP-JSP combine.

A few leaders and cadres reportedly opposed the proposal during the internal meetings of the party. The issue reportedly figured prominently during the ‘Vividha Kshetra Baithaks’ (meetings between the BJP and the frontal organisations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) as well.

The BJP State unit conducted a couple of meetings covering six Lok Sabha constituencies, where the alliance was vociferously opposed, sources say.

A BJP leader, who is privy to the outcome of the meetings, says that the cadre fears that the alliance will push the party back by at least 10 years. The leaders are of the view that the alliance with the TDP will compromise the party’s organisational growth and ideological strength.

“Above all, they are unable to digest the alliance with the TDP, which has been considered the main enemy all these years. The cadres have not forgotten the fact that the TDP had walked out of the NDA in 2018 and joined hands with the Congress party,” says a leader on condition of anonimyty.

“The cadre is still angry over the way the TDP treated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during their visits in the run-up to the 2019 elections,” says a senior BJP leader.

There are apprehensions that the hard work done in several constituencies to strengthen the BJP base will go waste.