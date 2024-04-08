GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Disclose number of volunteer resignations per district, demands BJP

The BJP has written to the State Election Commission seeking directions to the State government to disclose the status of the alleged mass resignation of the volunteers across the State in order to be able to campaign for the ruling party

April 08, 2024 02:14 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam,20_06_2018:(Andhra Predesh): Principal Secretary (health) to State Government Poonam Malakondaiah addressing media in Visakhapatnam on wednesday..---Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

Visakhapatnam,20_06_2018:(Andhra Predesh): Principal Secretary (health) to State Government Poonam Malakondaiah addressing media in Visakhapatnam on wednesday..---Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam | Photo Credit: C_V_SUBRAHMANYAM

KAKINADA

BJP State Executive Body member Y. Malakondayya and senior leader Duvvuri Subramanyam on Sunday appealed to the Andhra Pradesh Election Commission to direct the State government to disclose the number of village/ward volunteers who have resigned from their posts across the State.

The BJP has alleged that over the past few days, many volunteers have submitted their resignations at the behest of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which wants them to campaign for it ahead of the coming elections.

In a joint letter to the A.P. Election Commission and the Chief Secretary to the State government, Mr. Malakondayya has said, “The State Election Commission should direct the State government to disclose the number of volunteers who have submitted their resignations in all districts.”

The BJP leaders have also appealed for the disclosure of the status of the resignations submitted by the volunteers. “On April 5, an estimated 300 volunteers have submitted their mass resignations during a party meeting in Kakinada city. Similar meetings have been conducted in other parts of the State,” alleged Mr. Malakondayya and Mr. Subramanyam.

