DEOs and SPs responsible for conducting polls in a free and fair manner: CEO

April 07, 2024 02:13 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - GUNTUR

Address election-related grievances within the time frame and do not cause any inconvenience to the common people, says Mukesh Kumar Meena

Sambasiva Rao M.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena addressing a video-conference with the District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police from Secretariat on Saturday.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has reiterated that the responsibility of conducting the general elections in a peaceful, free and fair manner rests on the District Election Officers (DEOs) and the Superintendents of Police (SPs)

Addressing the officials through a video-conference from the Secretariat on April 6 (Saturday), Mr. Meena advised the DEOs and SPs to deal with the issues with proper knowledge and patience. He instructed that the election-related grievances, complaints and other issues must be addressed within the prescribed time-frame, and suggested that the officers should not cause any inconvenience to the common public.

Referring to the seizure of money, liquor and other material, Mr. Meena said these measures were aimed at curbing the unethical practices in the election campaigns. He said that the seizures should not affect the common man and their daily routine. He further said that the cases pertaining to seizure of money should be addressed within 24 hours.

Mr. Meena also said that the political parties and leaders must inform the Returning Officers about their door-to-door campaigns.

