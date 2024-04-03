Defeat TDP-BJP-JSP to safeguard Constitution: Vidasam

April 03, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated April 04, 2024 08:27 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Visakha Dalita Sanghala Aikya Vedika (Vidasam) has called upon people to defeat the BJP at the Centre and the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in the State and to elect the Congress to “safeguard the Constitution”.

Addressing a media conference, here, on Wednesday, Vidasam convener Busi Venkata Rao said that the BJP has announced that it would change the Constitution if the party was re-elected to power at the Centre. Similarly, the TDP and JSP, which have allied with the BJP would not support the Dalits, and these parties should not be voted to power. He also called for the defeat of the YSRCP.

“The BJP, which was in power at the Centre for 10 long years, has been diluting the Constitution by making amendments from time to time. Now, it has announced its decision to change the Constitution if it was given 400 seats in Parliament in the ensuing general elections,” he said adding that it is a dangerous trend.

Mr. Venkata Rao recalled that mayhem was caused in Manipur by fanning communal passions among the tribal people. There was no security for Adivasis, Dalits, Christians, and Muslim minorities in the country.

The Vidasam leader alleged that the BJP was planning to remove the term ‘secular’ from the Constitution and to bring the philosophy of Manu into it.

Underlining the need to protect the nation and the Constitution from the BJP, he said it was vital to bring the Congress-led INDIA alliance to power in the 2024 general elections. He suggested that the BSP and other parties should join the alliance.

Vidasam adviser S.R. Vemana alleged that the YSRCP government had diverted the SC/ST Sub Plan funds for other purposes and withdrew over 20 welfare schemes. He said the YSRCP has no right to seek the votes of Dalits. He recalled that Vidasam had waged struggles seeking bail to ‘Kodi Katthi Srinu’ and for the restoration of the welfare schemes, which were withdrawn.

He said that the TDP and JSP have distanced themselves from Dalits and secular people by joining hands with the BJP.