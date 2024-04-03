GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Defeat TDP-BJP-JSP to safeguard Constitution: Vidasam

Visakha Dalita Sanghala Aikya Vedika says it is vital to bring Congress-led INDIA alliance to power in 2024 general elections

April 03, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated April 04, 2024 08:27 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakha Dalita Sanghala Aikya Vedika (Vidasam) has called upon people to defeat the BJP at the Centre and the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance in the State and to elect the Congress to “safeguard the Constitution”.

Addressing a media conference, here, on Wednesday, Vidasam convener Busi Venkata Rao said that the BJP has announced that it would change the Constitution if the party was re-elected to power at the Centre. Similarly, the TDP and JSP, which have allied with the BJP would not support the Dalits, and these parties should not be voted to power. He also called for the defeat of the YSRCP.

“The BJP, which was in power at the Centre for 10 long years, has been diluting the Constitution by making amendments from time to time. Now, it has announced its decision to change the Constitution if it was given 400 seats in Parliament in the ensuing general elections,” he said adding that it is a dangerous trend.

Mr. Venkata Rao recalled that mayhem was caused in Manipur by fanning communal passions among the tribal people. There was no security for Adivasis, Dalits, Christians, and Muslim minorities in the country.

The Vidasam leader alleged that the BJP was planning to remove the term ‘secular’ from the Constitution and to bring the philosophy of Manu into it.

Underlining the need to protect the nation and the Constitution from the BJP, he said it was vital to bring the Congress-led INDIA alliance to power in the 2024 general elections. He suggested that the BSP and other parties should join the alliance.

Vidasam adviser S.R. Vemana alleged that the YSRCP government had diverted the SC/ST Sub Plan funds for other purposes and withdrew over 20 welfare schemes. He said the YSRCP has no right to seek the votes of Dalits. He recalled that Vidasam had waged struggles seeking bail to ‘Kodi Katthi Srinu’ and for the restoration of the welfare schemes, which were withdrawn.

He said that the TDP and JSP have distanced themselves from Dalits and secular people by joining hands with the BJP.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Indian National Congress / dalits

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.