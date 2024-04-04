Death of two pensioners due to heat avoidable, says TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

April 04, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated April 05, 2024 08:19 am IST - KOVVUR

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on April 4 (Thursday) observed that the death of two beneficiaries of old-age pension in the State could have been avoided had the employees of the ward/village secretariats been deployed to disburse the financial assistance.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to draw the attention of the voters and gain political mileage out of the deaths, and return to power in the State,” Mr. Naidu said while addressing the Praja Galam public meeting here.

“The services of more than 1.35 lakh staff in the village/ward secretariats could have been drafted for disbursal of social welfare pensions. Instead, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, unmindful of the intense summer, has asked the beneficiaries to collect their pension amounts at the secretariats, which caused the two deaths,” Mr. Naidu said.

Stating that the government intensified the pension disbursement drive after he announced to offer ₹4,000 as monthly pension to the aged from the first month of coming to power, Mr. Naidu claimed that he was the one who had increased the old-age pension in one go from ₹200 to ₹2,000 during his term.

Referring to the “harassment” of those questioning the government’s policies, the TDP chief said, “The YSRCP government booked 6,000 cases against those who questioned the Chief Minister in the last five years. I have every right to question Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, whose primary task is to deliver a robust administration.”

Stating that Dalits had started revolting against the YSRCP as they were vexed with the atrocities against them, Mr. Naidu said, “In East Godavari district, Dalits chased YSRCP MLC Ananta Babu during the election campaign a few days ago. The MLC is an accused in the murder of his car driver in Kakinada city.”

“All the 27 welfare schemes meant for the uplift of the Dalits, which have been scrapped by the YSRCP government, will be revived if the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance is voted to power,” Mr. Naidu promised.

On the village/ward volunteer system, Mr. Naidu said, “I have never opposed the system. The volunteers are paid by the government and the should serve the government. Their services should not be used for the ruling political party. The alliance government will continue the system.”