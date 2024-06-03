GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Deal sternly with troublemakers on counting day, CEO instructs officials

Published - June 03, 2024 06:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena addressing the media at the Secretariat. File photo

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena addressing the media at the Secretariat. File photo

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena instructed District Election Officers (DEOs) to sternly deal with those vitiating the process of counting of votes on June 4, to ensure that it is a smooth affair.

Taking stock of the counting arrangements through a video-conference with the DEOs on Sunday, Mr. Meena said police should be on a high alert keeping in view the likelihood of violence as the electoral contest was bitterly fought by the parties and the outcomes could be heartbreaking for some. The counting of votes should, under no circumstances, be affected by the reactions of candidates and their followers who could create a charged atmosphere, he said.

Mr. Meena told the DEOs and other officials concerned to seal the EVMs immediately after the completion of counting and safeguard them properly, and to ensure that Forms 21-C and 21-E related to the declaration of results reached the Election Commission of India (ECI) on June 5 without fail. Besides, the index cards should be submitted at the office of the CEO before June 8, he said.

Further, the CEO said political parties should be allowed to post counting agents at the Returning Officers’ tables only in the absence of candidates. Agents could be kept to watch at every counting table. The counting agents were supposed to carry only Forms-17-C and the required stationery.

Additional CEOs P. Koteswara Rao and M.N. Harendhira Prasad, Joint CEO A. Venkateshwar Rao and others participated.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.