Day one of filing nominations passes off peacefully in Chittoor

April 18, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated April 19, 2024 08:43 am IST - CHITTOOR

Former IRS officer and TDP candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha seat (SC) Daggumalla Prasada Rao on Thursday said development and welfare were his primary goals.

Mr. Prasada Rao, along with his family members, submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer at the Collectorate here without any fanfare. On the occasion, he said he would strive to bring Central institutions to the district and to provide job opportunities for the youth. Infrastructure development in rural areas would be given due priority.

He alleged that owing to an ineffective administration in the State, all systems became disorganised, taking the State backward by twenty years. “I am fully aware of the problems of Chittoor district,” he added.

TDP candidate for Chittoor Assembly seat, Gurajala Jagan Mohan Naidu submitted a set of nominations to the Returning Officer at the collectorate here on Thursday. He said the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance had a powerful impact on the youth, who were looking forward to jobs and industrial development in Chittoor. “I am committed to doing my best for the Chittoor region,” he said.

YSRCP candidate for Chittoor Assembly seat M.C. Vijayananda Reddy filed his nomination papers here amid much fanfare. He said he was fully aware of the aspirations of the Chittoor denizens and would work tirelessly to fulfil them.

For the Punganur Assembly seat, four nominations were filed, including that of TDP candidate Challa Ramachandra Reddy alias Challa Babu. For Nagari, TDP candidate Gali Bhanuprakash filed a set of nominations. For GD Nellore (SC) Assembly seat, two nominations were received, including that of an independent candidate. For the Palamaner Assembly set, sitting YSRCP MLA N. Venkata Gowda and his wife N. Pavani filed a set of nominations each.

Meanwhile, District Election Officer and Collector Sagili Shanmohan and Superintendent of Police V.N. Manikanta Chandolu reviewed the security arrangements at the Collectorate and six Assembly constituencies of Nagari, GD Nellore, Puthalapattu, Punganur, Palamaner, and Kuppam.

