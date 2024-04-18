GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Day one of filing nominations passes off peacefully in Chittoor

April 18, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated April 19, 2024 08:43 am IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
TDP candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha seat D. Prasada Rao filing his nomination at the Collectorate in Chittoor on Thursday.

TDP candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha seat D. Prasada Rao filing his nomination at the Collectorate in Chittoor on Thursday.

Former IRS officer and TDP candidate for Chittoor Lok Sabha seat (SC) Daggumalla Prasada Rao on Thursday said development and welfare were his primary goals.

Mr. Prasada Rao, along with his family members, submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer at the Collectorate here without any fanfare. On the occasion, he said he would strive to bring Central institutions to the district and to provide job opportunities for the youth. Infrastructure development in rural areas would be given due priority.

He alleged that owing to an ineffective administration in the State, all systems became disorganised, taking the State backward by twenty years. “I am fully aware of the problems of Chittoor district,” he added.

TDP candidate for Chittoor Assembly seat, Gurajala Jagan Mohan Naidu submitted a set of nominations to the Returning Officer at the collectorate here on Thursday. He said the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance had a powerful impact on the youth, who were looking forward to jobs and industrial development in Chittoor. “I am committed to doing my best for the Chittoor region,” he said.

YSRCP candidate for Chittoor Assembly seat M.C. Vijayananda Reddy filed his nomination papers here amid much fanfare. He said he was fully aware of the aspirations of the Chittoor denizens and would work tirelessly to fulfil them.

For the Punganur Assembly seat, four nominations were filed, including that of TDP candidate Challa Ramachandra Reddy alias Challa Babu. For Nagari, TDP candidate Gali Bhanuprakash filed a set of nominations. For GD Nellore (SC) Assembly seat, two nominations were received, including that of an independent candidate. For the Palamaner Assembly set, sitting YSRCP MLA N. Venkata Gowda and his wife N. Pavani filed a set of nominations each.

Meanwhile, District Election Officer and Collector Sagili Shanmohan and Superintendent of Police V.N. Manikanta Chandolu reviewed the security arrangements at the Collectorate and six Assembly constituencies of Nagari, GD Nellore, Puthalapattu, Punganur, Palamaner, and Kuppam.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.