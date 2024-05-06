Corrupt YSRCP crippled A.P., double-engine govt. needed for revival, says Modi

May 06, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated May 07, 2024 09:50 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 6 (Monday) slammed the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the State and the INDI Alliance for ‘‘massive corruption’‘.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a public meeting near here, as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) campaign, he said that the YSRCP government has crippled Andhra Pradesh with ‘‘rampant corruption’‘ and it requires double engine growth (NDA Alliance government at the Centre and the State) for revival.

He was joined by the NDA partners, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, and Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh, besides BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari at the meet held in a 50-acre site abutting the national highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi began with a salutation in Telugu, ‘‘Naa Andhra Kutumba Sabhyulandariki Namaskaralu’‘ (regards to my Andhra family members). Dubbing the YSRCP and the Congress as two dangers to the State, he said the former had wasted the last five years and pushed A.P. into a debt trap. “The people of Andhra have completely rejected the YSRCP and the Congress has already conceded defeat before the results,” he said.

He explained how the Polavaram project was halted by the YSRCP government despite thousands of crores of rupees sanction by the Centre.

“There is zero work and 100% corruption in A.P. The YSRCP talked about total prohibition but it is selling liquor. A big syndicate is going on in the name of liquor and sand business. The government talked about three capitals but before one capital is built, the exchequer is empty. They can only manage corruption and can’t manage finances,” Mr. Modi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticising the INDI Alliance, the PM said that heaps of cash was recovered from the domestic help of Jharkhand Minister’s PA. “This was not the first time, bigger money was found from a Congress MP’s residence,” he said.

Law on corrupt money

Speaking about the recovery of corrupt money, Mr. Modi said, “We are discussing with legal officials to bring out a law to recover the corrupt money and distribute it among the poor. When Modi catches black money, they blame ED or call me names. But my focus is to ensure the welfare and rights of the poor.”

Hailing A.P., its young talent and entrepreneurship, he said the people should stay away from the negativity of the Congress and the YSRCP and vote for the NDA Alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi also dwelt on a bunch of ongoing Central projects such as highway and national corridor road projects, Kakinada port connectivity and their possible contribution to overall development of the State.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who spoke before Mr. Modi, lauded the latter for his efforts for repeal of Art. 370, impartial distribution of Padma awards and enhancing the image of India on international fora. “We need to vote for the NDA Alliance for Viksit Bharat and Viksit A.P.,” Mr. Kalyan said.

Ms. Purandeswari asked people to vote for the NDA Alliance to ensure development and a corruption-free society. “I’m lucky to be contesting as the BJP candidate from Rajahmundry. I hope that you all support the people contesting in other constituencies too representing the Alliance,” she said.

Mr. Lokesh said Amaravati would be the single capital for A.P. “Viksit Bharat is Mr. Modi’s dream and Viksit A.P. is the dream of Naidu and Pawan,” he summed up.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.