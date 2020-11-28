Cops solve mystery behind Andhra village SBI heist case

GUNTUR

28 November 2020

Duo say they learnt to steal the bank by watching videos.

The Guntur Rural Police have cracked the mystery behind the sensational bank heist at Nadikudi village in Dachepalli mandal, where ₹77 lakh was stolen on the night of November 21.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni said that two persons, both first-time offenders, have been arrested on charges of breaking the cash chest of SBI branch, Nadikudi, and making away with ₹77 lakh.

The two accused — Kidari Prasad (21) and Vinaya Prasad (37) — native of Miryalaguda, confessed to the crime and told police that got the idea to steal cash from the bank by seeing videos on websites. They had selected a bank located in the inner lanes of the town.

While refusing to divulge details of investigation, the SP said that the police had decided not to disclose the details of investigation as this could provide a lead to other criminals.

“The police have recovered the entire cash stolen intact and with the help of technological interventions, we have arrested two persons. We are not disclosing the modus operandi of the crime and the details of the investigation, as this could lead to others taking a clue about the crime. We are surprised at the ease in which the accused had access to the inside of the bank and we have asked the bank personnel to take more safety precautions,’’ said Mr. Vishal Gunni.