Contribute your mite to the development of Andhra Pradesh, students told

It will result in job creation helping the youth, says Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Preview Committee Chairman

Updated - May 13, 2024 07:27 am IST

Published - May 12, 2024 06:07 pm IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Preview Committee Chairman Justice B. Siva Sankar Rao on May 11 (Saturday) urged students to contribute their mite to development of the State.

Addressing a campus placement success meet organised by K.L. Deemed to be University, Justice Sankar Rao said development of the State would result in job creation, paving the way for industries to set up shop and the local youth finding well-paid jobs here. He said along with focussing on fulfilling the dreams of their parents, students should also think of developing the State.

He complimented the students who bagged jobs.

KLU Vice-Chancellor G. Pardhasaradhy Varma said 4,000 students had bagged jobs in national-level companies, 26 students secured international-level jobs and 29 students had secured international-level internships in the 2024 placement drive.

