April 22, 2024 03:18 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

The Congress party on April 22 released a fresh list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The new list features 38 candidates. While 28 names are for new constituencies, the other 10 names have been fielded as replacement candidates for those that were announced earlier.

There are 175 constituencies in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. Elections to these will be held in a single phase on May 13, while results will be announced in June 4.

