Congress leader writes to CEO, seeks security for Sharmila

April 13, 2024 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice-president Kolanukonda Shivaji on Friday appealed to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena to “rein in the ruling party supporters”.

In a letter addressed to the CEO, Mr. Shivaji alleged that the ruling party supporters tried to disrupt the election meetings of APCC president Y. S. Sharmila at Lingala village and at Simhadripuram. He accused them of removing Congress flags and burning them and creating panic among people who gathered to attend her meeting in an attempt to disperse them.

He appealed for adequate security to Ms. Sharmila in the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency limits and direct the officials concerned to furnish a report on Friday’s incidents.

