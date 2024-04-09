Chiranjeevi donates ₹5 crore to JSP

April 09, 2024 10:45 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Actor K. Chiranjeevi donated ₹5 crore to the Jana Sena Party (JSP). He handed over a cheque to his brother and JSP president Pawan Kalyan on the sidelines of the shooting of Viswambhara in Hyderabad on Monday.

Mr. Kalyan’s elder brother and JSP general secretary K. Nagababu was present on the occasion.

The duo reached the location where Mr. Chiranjeevi was shooting for Viswambhara in the morning, and sought his blessings for the success of JSP, which completed a decade of its formation. The three brothers had a brief chat on various issues. JSP general secretary T. Siva Sankar, treasurer A.V. Ratnam and party leaders V. Ajay Kumar and P. Hari Prasad was present.

