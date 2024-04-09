GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chiranjeevi donates ₹5 crore to JSP

April 09, 2024 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Raghavendra V 9205
Actor K. Chiranjeevi handing over a cheque of ₹5 crore to his brother and JSP president Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad on Monday.

Actor K. Chiranjeevi handing over a cheque of ₹5 crore to his brother and JSP president Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad on Monday.

Actor K. Chiranjeevi donated ₹5 crore to the Jana Sena Party (JSP). He handed over a cheque to his brother and JSP president Pawan Kalyan on the sidelines of the shooting of Viswambhara in Hyderabad on Monday.

Mr. Kalyan’s elder brother and JSP general secretary K. Nagababu was present on the occasion.

The duo reached the location where Mr. Chiranjeevi was shooting for Viswambhara in the morning, and sought his blessings for the success of JSP, which completed a decade of its formation. The three brothers had a brief chat on various issues. JSP general secretary T. Siva Sankar, treasurer A.V. Ratnam and party leaders V. Ajay Kumar and P. Hari Prasad was present.

Related Topics

Jana Sena Party / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.