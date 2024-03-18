GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chilakaluripeta’s successful public meeting consolidated vote bank of TDP and alliance partners: Muralimohan

The TDP team led by Mr. Muralimohan participated in the public meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan addressed the public jointly

March 18, 2024 01:44 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of TDP Rajam in-charge Kondru Muralimohan.

File picture of TDP Rajam in-charge Kondru Muralimohan. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Former Minister and Rajam TDP in-charge Kondru Muralimohan on Monday said the success of Chilakaluripeta public meeting had further consolidated the vote bank of the TDP and its alliance partners including the BJP and Jana Sena Party. The TDP team led by Mr. Muralimohan participated in the public meeting where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan addressed the public jointly after a gap of ten years.

“People have already taken a decision to vote for NDA in ensuing election and it was evident with overwhelming response for the joint public meeting. All sections of the society including youngsters have decided not to vote for YSRCP in the elections. Their active participation is an indication that NDA would win the next elections,” said Mr. Muralimohan.

BJP Srikakulam District President Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao, Jana Sena Party’s Srikakulam District President Pisini Chandramohan and JSP Etcherla in-charge S.Vishwaksen and others hoped that the alliance would sweep the elections in entire North Andhra region including Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

