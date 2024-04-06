GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cheepurupalli is always a strong hold for TDP: Kala Venkata Rao

Kala Venkata Rao said that YSRCP government’s failures would make people to vote for the TDP in upcoming general elections

April 06, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
TDP MLA candidate Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao addressing the party leaders and activists in Cheepurpalli of Vizianagaram district on April 6, 2024. Photo: Arrangement

Former Minister and TDP MLA candidate of Cheepurupalli Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao said that the constituency had always been a stronghold for the Telugu Desam Party and this is evident with the victory of TDP nominees six times previously. Mr. Kala Venkata Rao who kick-started his election campaign exuded confidence that he would defeat Minister for Education and YSRCP nominee Botcha Satyanarayana, given the good response to his electioneering.

Mr. Kala Venkata Rao, who sought the Etcherla ticket was given Cheepurupalli seat although TDP Vizianagaram Parliamentary wing president Kimidi Nagarjuna had been the in-charge of the segment for the last five years. Mr. Kala Venkata Rao hoped that Mr. Nagarjuna would also join hands with him and participate actively in the campaign. He said that YSRCP government’s failures would make people to vote for the TDP in upcoming general elections.

