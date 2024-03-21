Chandrababu Naidu using BJP and JSP to quench his thirst for power, alleges Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

March 21, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated March 22, 2024 01:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Government Adviser (Public Affairs) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is using the BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) to come to power as it is a do-or-die situation for him.

People defeated the TDP in 2019 on knowing the true character of Mr. Naidu, who “institutionalised corruption” for which the Janmabhoomi Committees allegedly acted as a conduit, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said while releasing a book titled, ‘Maha Dopidi’, here on Thursday.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the book contained a graphic account of how Mr. Naidu “looted the Central and State funds by managing the institutions.”

He was desperate to stage a comeback, and therefore forged the alliance with the BJP and JSP, and pointed out that none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cast aspersions on Mr. Naidu. But the BJP joined hands with Mr. Naidu as if nothing was wrong with him. “Mr. Naidu is a personification of all negative forces,” he asserted.

Further, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the IMG Bharat scam was like ‘Amaravati scam’ in which Mr. Naidu had played a key role and these scams were only a tip of the iceberg. He alleged that A.P. Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila was acting as per Mr. Naidu’s script, but people were not fools to be influenced by their rhetoric.

Under the guise of the alliance with BJP and JSP, Mr. Naidu was trying to quench his thirst for power, he alleged, cautioning the people against falling into his trap.