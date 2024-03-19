Chandrababu Naidu urges ECI to check YSRCP’s ‘highhandedness’ against political opponents in Andhra Pradesh

March 19, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated March 20, 2024 11:22 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is resorting to political violence even as the election schedule has been announced and the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

In a press release issued on March 19 (Tuesday), Mr. Naidu urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take immediate steps to check the “increasing highhandedness against the political opponents.”

“The YSRCP will be thrown out of power in another 50 days. But Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is encouraging political violence as the fear of losing power is haunting him. The YSRCP workers, who are in deep depression, are resorting to attacks on TDP activists in various parts of the State,” the TDP chief alleged.

Citing examples to prove his point, Mr. Naidu said, “Mulaiah of Gadikota in Giddalur Assembly segment was brutally hacked to death as he attended the recent Praja Galam meeting at Chilakaluripet. Similarly, 21-year-old Imam Hussain of Chagalamarri in Allagadda segment too was mercilessly murdered.”

“As the Model Code of Conduct is in force in the State, the Election Commission should immediately focus on the prevailing law and order situation in the State,” he said.

