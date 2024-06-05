GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Chandrababu Naidu says ‘gearing up to set house in order’

The NDA allies garnered 55.38% of the votes and TDP got 45.60% against YSRCP’s 39.37%

Published - June 05, 2024 01:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing media persons at his residence near Vijayawada on June 5, 2024.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing media persons at his residence near Vijayawada on June 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said he was indeed overwhelmed by the historic mandate given by people to the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance but was at the same time conscious of the tough job the new government has to grapple with in the coming days. 

“The victory was made possible by the true spirit with which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan worked in the run-up to the elections. We are elated with the triumph but have to now deal with the mess left behind by the incumbent YSR Congress Party (YSRCP),” he said 

Addressing media persons at his residence near Vijayawada city on Wednesday, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said he has never witnessed such an autocratic regime as the one headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and he need not venture into the reasons that brought the downfall of YSRCP as people have experienced it all. 

“The TDP and its allies (BJP and Jana Sena Party) now have the onerous responsibility of fulfilling the people’s aspirations and together they would do their best,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said the immediate task on hand was to set the house in order as the “economy was teetering on the brink of collapse with huge sums going into debt servicing, natural resources were plundered and so many bad things happened in the last five years”. 

“The YSRCP rule was so atrocious that even the fundamental rights to life and liberty were stifled. It was because of the burning  rage borne out of it people flew in from as far as the U.S. to cast their votes,” he alleged.

The NDA allies garnered 55.38% of the votes and TDP got 45.60% against YSRCP’s 39.37%.

Mr. Naidu also appreciated the “zeal with which Mr. Kalyan pursued the idea of forging the alliance to achieve the much-needed consolidation of the anti-YSRCP votes”. 

“I have been through thick and thin in politics. Even the Alipiri bomb blast could not shake me. What we have gone through since 2019 was unbearable. Me and my family were insulted on the floor of the Assembly. Today, I am grateful to the people for giving us a mandate that’s unparalleled,” he added. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Telugu Desam Party

