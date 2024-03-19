GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CEO urged to look into poll code violation by PM

Mr. Vaddi, in a letter addressed to Mr. Meena on March 18, wrote that Mr. Modi arrived to the venue of the election rally in an IAF helicopter (with the tail number ZP 5236), which was a violation of the MCC that prohibits leaders from using official vehicles for campaigning.

March 19, 2024 04:43 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee War Room Co-chairman Somasekhar Vaddi has urged Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena to look into the alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during ‘Praja galam’ at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on Sunday when he used Indian Air Force helicopter.

Mr. Vaddi, in a letter addressed to Mr. Meena on March 18, wrote that Mr. Modi arrived to the venue of the election rally in an IAF helicopter (with the tail number ZP 5236), which was a violation of the MCC that prohibits leaders from using official vehicles for campaigning.

Citing the Election Commission of India’s guidelines in the matter, Mr. Vaddi requested the officer to look into it and take action as per rules against the Prime Minister.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.