Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

CEO sounds alert to maintain law and order after exit polls

Any disturbances within the counting halls must be dealt firmly and decisively, and the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, Rule 53(4) empower DEOs to remove any person from the place of counting who misconducts himself or fails to obey the lawful direction of RO

Published - June 02, 2024 05:41 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar. | Photo Credit: File Photo

In the wake of announcement of Exit Polls by various survey agencies on Saturday, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena sounded alert stating that they might provoke strong reactions, and it was crucial to manage these reactions effectively to prevent any escalation of tension.

Mr. Meena instructed that the district Collectors and District Election Officers (DEOs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) must be prepared to address any situation that might arise after the announcement of Exit Polls.

“Any disturbances within the counting halls must be dealt firmly and decisively. The Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, Rule 53(4) empowers DEOs to remove any person from the place of counting who misconducts himself or fails to obey the lawful direction of Returning Officer (RO). Instances of violence, particularly in politically-sensitive areas, should be contained strictly,” Mr. Meena maintained. Continuous monitoring of identified trouble-prone areas and potentially troublemakers must be ensured, he added. 

The CEO further cautioned by maintaining that, “Any false news or rumours during this period should be dealt immediately, and proper communication on all incidents should be established with the superior officers, the ECI, the Press and political parties.”

Mr. Meena urged them to remain vigilant and proactive in their duty, their efforts in maintaining peace and order during this crucial period were invaluable. He hoped that all the election machinery in the State could collectively navigate the challenges.

Mr. Meena observed that the election had witnessed highest polling ever, cleanest electoral roll and, above all, the enthusiasm of the voters to exercise their vote was remarkably high.

The CEO added that as we approach the critical phase of counting, he reminded the officials that there would be significant challenges ahead. “The atmosphere is fiercely competitive, and emotions are likely to be heightened. Therefore, it is imperative to maintain law and order situation before counting, on the day of counting and afterwards with utmost diligence,” he added.

