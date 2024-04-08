GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Centre has shifted focus from ‘disinvestment’ to ‘revival’ of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says BJP A.P. president Purandeswari

The Union Steel Ministry is monitoring the daily performance of the plant and efforts are on to bring it into the profit zone, says the BJP A.P. unit president

April 08, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated April 10, 2024 08:23 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
The Centre will reimburse the amount if the bills for the Polavaram project are submitted in the prescribed format and time, says BJP State president D. Purandeswari. | Photo Credit: File photo

BJP Andhra Pradesh State president D. Purandeswari has said that the Central government has shifted its focus from the proposed ‘disinvestment’ to the ‘revival’ of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). 

“Now, the focus of the Central government is not on the disinvestment of the VSP, but on bringing the plant into the profit zone. The focus is on how to make the plant viable as it is now running in losses,” said Ms. Purandeswari in an exclusive interview with The Hindu, here, on April 8 (Monday).

“I have spoken to Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. He said that the Ministry is monitoring the daily performance of the VSP,” she said.

Referring to the apprehensions of the people of Andhra Pradesh on the land belonging to the VSP, Mr. Puradendeswari said that the proposal was not to privatise the VSP. “The disinvestment proposed earlier was about shedding a part of the shares of the Centre in the VSP. However, people fear that the VSP will lose its land bank. It (land bank) is not going anywhere. The land bank will remain with the plant even in case of disinvestment,” she said.

Polavaram project

On the Polavaram irrigation project, Ms. Purandeswari said the State government should ensure that the construction was done as envisaged. 

“However, the Centre is not pushing the ball into the court of the State. The Centre has trusted the State to complete the land acquisition, rehabilitation of the evacuees and construction work. The Central government is committed to the project,” she said.

“The Centre will reimburse the amount if the bills are submitted in the prescribed format and time,” she added.

