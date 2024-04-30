Candidates avoid ‘harsh sun’, eke out new ways to reach voters

April 30, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated May 01, 2024 07:24 am IST

The day starts early and ends late, especially for politicians, during the last phase of the campaign season. In view of the scorching summer, most candidates are starting their campaign early in the day and returning home before 11 a.m., when the heatwave is unbearable. The second session starts after 4.30 p.m., when the candidates travel to the constituencies, seeking votes till night.

The itinerary is typically the same for most candidates in the greater Rayalaseema region, where the average day temperatures are soaring over 45 degrees Celsius. Nandyal constituency touched the highest day temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Early birds

Though unbearable, the heatwave offers its own share of advantage to the candidates. Those who start early to avoid a stroll on the sun-baked roads come across morning walkers and joggers, who are easy targets and engage in casual chat with them in parks and playgrounds. For example, Atmakur YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate, Mekapati Vikram Reddy, makes it a point to start early to meet his constituents in order to make a ‘fresh impression’ on their minds.

The young MLA recently embarked on morning walk in Sangam town and struck a conversation with the locals on their requirements and expectations from the government. He also promised to deliver the same through the ‘Atmakur Development Forum’ (ADF). ADF is his brain child that collectively decides on the requirements of the constituency and mobilises funds from the government as well as tap on private resources such as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), philanthropy etc.

Srikalahasti YSRCP MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy, meanwhile, focuses on staying in a key village, which is a crucial polling station, for a full day, thus covering a cluster of habitations. He visited Thondamanadu village early on Monday, met the villagers, had lunch and a brief siesta at a relative’s house, before re-starting his campaign around dusk.

Known to be accessible to his constituents, Mr. Reddy employs this strategy to cover more people on the ground. “When the sun is harsh, nobody steps out to listen to you,” he revealed in an informal chat with The Hindu.

Similarly, former MP and Congress candidate for Tirupati Lok Sabha, Chinta Mohan, also makes it a point to take a stroll on the streets, greeting the public and seeking votes. He neither prefers any campaign vehicle nor uses any public address system to convey his message.

