Cabinet formation quite a challenging task for TDP-led alliance in Andhra Pradesh

The massive majority and the aspirational lot apart, the other aspects that weigh include obligations from allies, veterans, first-timers, and caste, regional and gender equations

Updated - June 08, 2024 02:43 am IST

Published - June 07, 2024 07:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Appaji Reddem
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan at Samvidhan Sadan, in Delhi on Friday. Strong competition is likely among the 164 MLAs for the 25 portfolios in the Cabinet. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of oath-taking, formation of the new government and Cabinet, the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance has a challenging task — the problem of plenty, owing to its massive majority and numbers.

Of the total 175 Assembly constituencies, the alliance parties bagged 164 — the TDP won 135, the JSP 21 and the BJP 8. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) could win a mere 11 seats.

Intense competition

The 25 portfolios in the Cabinet will, therefore, have intense competition. Several factors, primarily obligations from the alliance partners (JSP and BJP), leaders who had served as Ministers earlier, seniority, regional balance, caste and gender equations, and huge number of MLAs will be the challenges for the alliance in general, and TDP in particular, in determining the Cabinet berths.

These apart, there are first-time MLAs who won with high majority. Best-ever performance in Rayalaseema will also rise expectations from the region. There can also be tough competition for plum portfolios.

Going by the political buzz, top priority may be given to prominent leaders, Backward Classes, youth, women, first-timers, and alliance partners. Though it’s not yet confirmed whether JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh will be a part of the Cabinet, there are few names making rounds as potential contenders based on the above factors and equations.

The probables

The BJP list may include the names of Kamineni Srinivas, Sujana Chowdary, Satya Kumar and Partha Sarathi, while that of the JSP may have Nadendla Manohar and Konatala Ramakrishna.

The probable names in the TDP include Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, K. Kala Venkata Rao, R.V.S.K. Ranga Rao, Kuna Ravi Kumar, Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts; Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and Palla Srinivasa Rao from Visakhapatnam district; Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Jyothula Nehru from East Godavari district; and Pitani Satyanarayana, Nimmala Rama Naidu and P. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju from West Godavari district.

Gadde Rammohan, Kollu Ravindra, Bonda Uma may find place from Krishna district, while Kanna Lakshminarayana, Dhulipalla Narendra and Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao are among the probables from Guntur district.

The list may also include Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Sambasiva Rao, Punguru Narayana, S. Chandramohan Reddy from Prakasam and Nellore districts and Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy and N. Amaranatha Reddy from Chittoor district.

The list from Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa districts may include the names of Payyavula Keshav, Kaluva Srinivasulu, Paritala Sunitha, Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, Sudhakar Yadav, Madhavi Reddy and Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy.

