Buggana’s nomination scrapes through scrutiny process

April 27, 2024 05:57 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - NANDYAL

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy had to face anxious moments on Friday when his nomination form for the Dhone Assembly constituency got almost rejected during the scrutiny process. However, it was finally accepted by the Returning Officer amid a lot of drama.

After Mr. Rajendranath’s rival and TDP candidate Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy lodged a complaint with proper evidence, the election officials found some discrepancies pertaining to the Minister’s assets and also found some columns left blank. The nomination form was kept on hold, giving tense moments.

Though reports in a section of the media made rounds that the returning officer had served notices to Mr. Rajendranath’s notary, demanding that the entire assets be disclosed, the issue was resolved late in the evening after the official announced that the nomination was finally “examined and accepted.”

