BSP names candidates for 17 Assembly, three LS seats in North Andhra

March 29, 2024 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The names of three BSP Lok Sabha candidates and 17 of the 35 Assembly segments in the region, were announced on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau

BSP State coordinator J Purnachandra Rao speaking at a meeting organised to announce the names of the party nominees for the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats from North Andhra, in Visakhapatnam. Photo: By Arrangement

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State coordinator and former DGP J. Purnachandra Rao said it is unfortunate that North Andhra region is dominated by people from other regions of the State.

Mr. Purnachandra Rao called upon people of other unrepresented castes to stand united and support local candidates to pave the way to overcome the political domination of outsiders in future elections. He said of the 35 Assembly seats in North Andhra, almost all were outsiders. These outsiders were not interested in the problems of the region and the issues like operationalisation of railway zone or preventing the privatisation of the public sector Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). He alleged that the ruling YSRCP, the Opposition TDP and JSP had done nothing to stop the privatisation of VSP.

The names of three BSP Lok Sabha candidates and 17 of the 35 Assembly segments in the region, were announced on Thursday. Mr. Purnachandra said that all the candidates fielded by the BSP were locals.

